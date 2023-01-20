Ellevest Inc. Has $169,000 Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
SYF opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.
