Ellevest Inc. Has $173,000 Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canon by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 101,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canon by 91.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 100,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 47,808 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canon by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Canon by 7.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Canon by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canon alerts:

Canon Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.44. Canon Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.72%. Analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Canon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

About Canon

(Get Rating)

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.