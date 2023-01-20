Ellevest Inc. Has $180,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2,071.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 164.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after buying an additional 638,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Biogen by 48.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,293,000 after acquiring an additional 501,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Biogen by 375.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 455,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,956,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Biogen by 614.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 267,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,642,000 after acquiring an additional 230,412 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Biogen by 15.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,666,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,947,000 after acquiring an additional 227,008 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $280.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.