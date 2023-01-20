Ellevest Inc. Purchases 123 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $844,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $256.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.24 and its 200 day moving average is $215.78. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HCA shares. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

