Ellevest Inc. Sells 1,718 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $29.93 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -14.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

