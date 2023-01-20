Ellevest Inc. Sells 526 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 25.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 571,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,988,000 after acquiring an additional 117,065 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $9,255,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 96.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $131.84 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $149.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.27 and a 200 day moving average of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.