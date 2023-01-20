Ellevest Inc. Trims Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ellevest Inc. cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB opened at $219.25 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $230.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.71 and a 200 day moving average of $201.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.91.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

