Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 816,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,080 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Emerson Electric worth $59,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $92,450,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after buying an additional 1,108,075 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after acquiring an additional 784,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $86.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

