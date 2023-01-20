EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Director Michael T. Kerr Purchases 20,000 Shares

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $131.29 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.49 and a 200 day moving average of $123.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

