Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers Sells 7,378 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Equinix Stock Performance
Shares of Equinix stock opened at $702.76 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $675.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $641.70. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 91.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Equinix Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.
Equinix Company Profile
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.
See Also
