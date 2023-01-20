Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Karl Strohmeyer Sells 2,353 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.41, for a total value of $1,664,535.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,453,093.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Equinix Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $702.76 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $776.35. The company has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 91.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $675.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $641.70.
Equinix Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Equinix
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.8% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.
Equinix Company Profile
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinix (EQIX)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.