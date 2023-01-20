Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Karl Strohmeyer Sells 2,353 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.41, for a total value of $1,664,535.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,453,093.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Equinix Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $702.76 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $776.35. The company has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 91.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $675.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $641.70.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.8% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

