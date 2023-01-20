Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 190.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

Equinix Trading Up 0.0 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $702.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $675.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $641.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $776.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,812 shares of company stock valued at $11,839,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.