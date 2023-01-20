Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Raised to C$6.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.02. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

