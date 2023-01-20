Eric Howard Starkloff Sells 2,100 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $98,406.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,283,779.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Howard Starkloff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of National Instruments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $65,280.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of National Instruments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00.

NATI opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $54.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $427.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.71 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 8.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in National Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in National Instruments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in National Instruments by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in National Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NATI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on National Instruments from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

