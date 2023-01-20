Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ERO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.83.
Ero Copper Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$21.57 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$10.54 and a 52 week high of C$21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
