Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Downgraded to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ETTYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essity AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 308 to SEK 286 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essity AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.40.

Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13. Essity AB has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $30.04.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

