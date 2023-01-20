Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Gap Up to $8.46

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.46, but opened at $8.79. Evolus shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 2,066 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $591.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.94 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 141.07% and a negative net margin of 56.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Evolus by 195.5% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,632,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,398,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 917,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 44,333 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolus by 41.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 156,431 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.