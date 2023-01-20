Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,235 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 349.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408,787 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 59.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,938,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,368,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,708,000 after acquiring an additional 144,759 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,328,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,478,000 after acquiring an additional 122,465 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Exelon Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. Exelon’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.