Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $43,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,253,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 72.3% during the third quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $111.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $69.81 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

