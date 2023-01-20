Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,498 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $30,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 295,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 64,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 61,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 500,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $69.81 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $458.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

