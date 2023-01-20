Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $49,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $458.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average is $100.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $69.81 and a one year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

