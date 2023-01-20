Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.4% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $49,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.32 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

