Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 847,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,835 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.1% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $74,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 295,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 64,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 61,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 500,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,672,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $458.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $69.81 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

