F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,228 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of F5 worth $10,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $241,996,000 after purchasing an additional 442,388 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,264,562 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $193,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 718,279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

F5 Stock Down 1.9 %

FFIV opened at $140.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.54 and its 200-day moving average is $151.62. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $234.13.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.17 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at $17,256,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,256,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,521 shares of company stock worth $3,747,727 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

