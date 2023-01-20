Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) versus China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology (OTCMKTS:CNTFY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) and China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology (OTCMKTS:CNTFY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fair Isaac and China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.38 billion 11.31 $373.54 million $14.20 43.93 China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 27.12% -51.08% 24.90% China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Fair Isaac shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fair Isaac and China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 1 5 0 2.83 China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fair Isaac presently has a consensus target price of $647.17, suggesting a potential upside of 3.74%.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management. The Scores segment consists of business-to-business scoring solutions and services, business-to-consumer scoring solutions and services including myFICO solutions for consumers and associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment comprises the analytic and decision management software tools, FICO decision management suite, and associated professional services. The company was founded by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited engages in the original design and development of specialized mobile handsets for consumers and enterprises in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Mobile Phone Business and Real Estate segments. The company offers handset design services through outsourcing of EMS providers who engage in assembly and manufacturing operations; and offer testing services of the assembled printed circuit boards, systems, and subsystems for Chinese mobile handset brand owners and international mobile handset brand owners. It also provides feature phones, smart phones, ruggedized phones, wireless modules, smart pads, and wireless software and applications, as well as other electronic components, such as industrial wireless devices. In addition, the company sells mobile handset products under the Tecface, 17FOX, and MOBIFOX brands. Further, it owns, develops, operates, and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

