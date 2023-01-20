Financial Comparison: Inspirato (ISPO) vs. The Competition

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is one of 721 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Inspirato to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Inspirato and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -8.22% N/A -5.42% Inspirato Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inspirato and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $234.75 million -$4.88 million -0.17 Inspirato Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 22.59

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Inspirato’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

64.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Inspirato shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Inspirato and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 3 1 0 2.25 Inspirato Competitors 114 594 895 18 2.50

Inspirato presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 262.60%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 57.54%. Given Inspirato’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Inspirato is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Inspirato has a beta of -0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato’s competitors have a beta of 0.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inspirato competitors beat Inspirato on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

