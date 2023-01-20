First National Trust Co Buys 4,240 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.5% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

CVX opened at $179.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.91. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $122.84 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $346.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

