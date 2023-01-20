First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas cut First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.79.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.43. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $37.76.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 14.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

