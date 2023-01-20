First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rowe decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.79.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

