First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.53.

Several analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 30.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.5% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FRC opened at $130.99 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $181.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.69.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also

