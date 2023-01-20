First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 500,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,517,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 34,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $130.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.69.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.90.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

