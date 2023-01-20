First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 409.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.233 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

