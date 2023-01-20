First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

FPXI opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.49. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $54.49.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

