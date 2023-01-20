FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Sells $1,033,549.11 in Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 11,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $1,033,549.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,429,403 shares in the company, valued at $659,508,104.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 42,127 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $3,715,601.40.

On Friday, January 13th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 30,942 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $2,772,403.20.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 41,482 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $3,713,883.46.

On Monday, January 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 46,318 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $4,196,873.98.

On Thursday, January 5th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 55,191 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $4,862,327.10.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 49,717 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $4,386,033.74.

On Thursday, December 29th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 57,512 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total value of $5,086,361.28.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 26,451 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $2,328,481.53.

On Friday, December 23rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,984 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $1,143,890.40.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $3,442,743.44.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FCFS opened at $88.00 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.36.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $672.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.35 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in FirstCash by 49.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 32.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

