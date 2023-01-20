FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,781 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $104,167,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,924,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,960 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,649,000 after acquiring an additional 934,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE FE opened at $41.90 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

