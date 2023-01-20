Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGSGF opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Flat Glass Group has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $2.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products It is also involved in the mine of a quartzite ores; investment, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy power plants; development of natural gas utilization technology; and sale and installation of natural gas pipelines.

