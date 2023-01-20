Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CTO Sells $10,604.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CTO David R. King sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $10,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 98,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,713.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ FLYW opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 1.02. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Flywire had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLYW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Flywire from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
