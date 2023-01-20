FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 758,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after purchasing an additional 401,978 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in FMC by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in FMC by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,212 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in FMC by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 547,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after purchasing an additional 263,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

FMC stock opened at $126.57 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

