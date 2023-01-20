Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

