Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives $35.96 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.96.

Several equities analysts have commented on FMS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($40.22) to €32.00 ($34.78) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($43.48) to €36.00 ($39.13) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($26.09) to €22.00 ($23.91) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.70 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,156.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 283.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

NYSE:FMS opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $35.04.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment, EMEA Segment, Asia-Pacific Segment and Latin America Segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.