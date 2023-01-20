FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,753,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,958,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Arc Family Trust sold 45,217 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $121,181.56.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $176,400.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $99,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $145,920.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $129,000.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $116,000.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $92,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $94,500.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $102,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $104,500.00.

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $292.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.96. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 51.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

About FTC Solar



FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Further Reading

