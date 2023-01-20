Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLL opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.33 million, a PE ratio of -93.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.94. Full House Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Insider Transactions at Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $41.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $67,788.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $67,788.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at $812,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

Further Reading

