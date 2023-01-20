Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter Sells 14,302 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $169,764.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,268.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Funko Price Performance
Shares of FNKO opened at $11.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $365.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.16 million. Funko had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
