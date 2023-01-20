Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter Sells 14,302 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $169,764.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,268.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Funko Price Performance

Shares of FNKO opened at $11.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $365.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.16 million. Funko had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. TCG Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,599,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 625.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 757,101 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Funko by 88.8% in the third quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,860,000 after acquiring an additional 555,000 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 523,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Funko by 56.0% in the third quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after acquiring an additional 425,633 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.