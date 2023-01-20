FY2024 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. Reduced by Desjardins (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLAGet Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Orla Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 16th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$63.98 million during the quarter.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$5.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.56. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.00 and a 52 week high of C$6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 48.73.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

