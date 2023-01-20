FY2024 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. Reduced by Desjardins (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Orla Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 16th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.
Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$63.98 million during the quarter.
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
