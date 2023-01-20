Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Galapagos from €60.00 ($65.22) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Galapagos from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Galapagos by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Galapagos by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Stock Down 3.8 %

GLPG opened at $45.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55. Galapagos has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $72.11.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $1.50. The business had revenue of $137.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.42 million. Galapagos had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Galapagos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.