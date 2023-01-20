Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) PT Raised to C$1.00

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GAU. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $0.75 to $0.90 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEMKT GAU opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

Institutional Trading of Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galiano Gold stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) by 138.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,834 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Galiano Gold were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

