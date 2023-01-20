Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) PT Raised to C$1.00

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GAU. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $0.75 to $0.90 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Shares of NYSEMKT GAU opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
