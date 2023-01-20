Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Sets New 1-Year High at $9,535.00

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9,535 ($116.35) and last traded at GBX 9,245 ($112.81), with a volume of 75830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,400 ($114.70).

Games Workshop Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 2,291.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,126.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,331.85.

Games Workshop Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 130 ($1.59) per share. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $45.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

