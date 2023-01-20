Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gates Industrial worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.54. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $16.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $860.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTES shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.28.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

