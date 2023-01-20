Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Price Target Cut to C$1.60 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GXE. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 price target on shares of Gear Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Firstegy restated a hold rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Gear Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of GXE stock opened at C$1.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.96 and a 1 year high of C$1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$280.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$44.84 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gear Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 144,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total value of C$150,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,850,091 shares in the company, valued at C$1,924,094.64. In related news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 144,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total value of C$150,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,850,091 shares in the company, valued at C$1,924,094.64. Also, Director Don Gray sold 1,059,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total transaction of C$1,367,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,195,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,572,169.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,458,500 shares of company stock worth $1,801,579.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

