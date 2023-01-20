Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GBNXF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

GBNXF opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.10. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 1.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

